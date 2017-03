We’re challenging you to a #WeShouldBeFriends glam jam! Winner gets to come to the @ACMawards and get made up by the best glam team in the biz – @johnnylavoy, @moanilee and @tiffanygiffordstyle. They’ll make you feel fancy. #GlamJamContest ••• How to enter: 1) Stream “We Should Be Friends” on VEVO 2) Record a lip-sync video to the song 3) Post your video to Twitter or Instagram using #GlamJamContest

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:17pm PST