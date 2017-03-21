Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday we spotlight an entertainer who is known for his songwriting, as well as performing. In fact, before he ever went into a studio to record, two of the songs he had written went to the top 10 on the country charts for other artists. One of the two, a controversial 1965 song, because it supported the Vietnam War, went to #1. His first chart record as a performer came in 1967, but again, his songwriting would take center stage, when in 1968, one of his songs was recorded by a then unknown young lady from Texas who took it to the top of both the country and pop charts. It was song he wrote after seeing the name of an elementary school while passing through a small town in Tennessee. Find out more Sunday about this country music Hall-Of-Famer. Theres also our Sunday Funny, and Email of the Week, plus music from Johnny Cash, Buck Owens, Patsy Cline, Rex Allen, and the artist whos first chart record had both sides go to #1. All this, and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show. 99.7FM and kstarcoutry.com