Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our Spotlight segment shines on a Texas-born entertainer who had plans to be a lawyer. In fact, he was in law school at the University Of Texas, when his plans changed. He went on to be a Country Music Hall of Famer, but before that, he starred in over 80 films! He also ran for the U.S. Senate. You’ll find out more Sunday. This weekend is the beginning of the Major League Baseball season, so those of you who have been fans of our show for a while, know what the Sunday Funny will be. And, if your name is Betty, our “Girl In A Song” feature is just for you. Theres also the #1 Eddy Arnold song that was one of nine top 10 records for him in 1948! Our Email of the Week comes from Bacliff, Texas, and asks about a song about Atlanta, Georgia. Plus theres music from birthday boy Warner Mack, and birthday girl Emmylou Harris. All this and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10, on the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM, and kstarcountry.com