Larry and Mary Classic Show Teaser

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this Sunday, our year-end Spotlight Segment will feature an artist who attributed a big portion of their success to a serious illness as a child.

But before that success came jobs in a soda shop, and at a poultry farm, but it was an appearance of a popular TV talent show that jumpstarted a short, but Country Music Hall of Fame-worthy career. Find out more Sunday. Plus there’s music from birthday boys Rex Allen and John Denver, along with #1 songs from Merle Haggard, Bill Anderson, Hank Snow and Ray Price. Our Email of the Week comes from Pasadena Texas, the Sunday Funny involves “tea cakes” and a Catahoula Cur Dog, and Mary draws the final “Girl In A Song” title out of her hat. All this and lots more, this Sunday morning, 8-10. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, 99.7FM and kstarcountry.com