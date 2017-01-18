Larry and Mary Classic Show

On the Kstar Country Classics Show this week, our Spotlight Segment shines on an artist who’s misfortune turned into good fortune. She learned to play guitar in a hospital bed while recovering from an accident that almost cost her a leg. After recovering, she decided she wanted to be a singer, but motherhood put those plans on hold for a while. She eventually got back to singing, was discovered by Bill Anderson, who got her a deal with RCA, and wrote the song that would become her first chart record, and a #1 hit. Find out more this Sunday. Our Email of the week, has a local connection, the writer asks about an artist who had several records to chart nationally in the 70s, and still performs in this area on a regular basis. Our new feature “Girl In A Song” continues. The song Mary pulled out of the hat this week was a top 10 record in 1975. All this and lots more including our Sunday Funny, this week from Hee Haw favorite Archie Campbell. It’s the Kstar Country Classics Show, Sunday morning 8-10, on 99.7fm and kstarcountry.com