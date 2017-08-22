Up to $11,000 reward for information on Saddle River Range Firearms Burglary.

Conroe, Texas – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, and Multi-County Crime Stoppers have announced a reward of up to $11,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for burglarizing Saddle River Range at 4280 FM 1488, Conroe, Texas. Multi-County Crime Stoppers is offering $1000 for information leading to the arrest, and the ATF and NSSF are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of subject(s) involved in this burglary.

Two males entered Saddle River Range on August 19 at 6:15 a.m., while the store was closed. Suspect 1 is described as a male, 16-20 years of age, 5’8”-5’10”, 160-170 pounds, wearing a light to medium colored jacket, black pants, a ski-mask, gloves, Jordan Concord 11 sneakers (or similar), and wearing a backpack on the front of his body.

Suspect 2 is described as a black male, 16-20 years of age, 5’8”-5’10”, 140-150 pounds, short afro, medium colored short sleeve t-shirt, basketball shorts, with the lower half of his face covered, wearing a backpack with a dark colored rectangular patch on the front.

Suspect 3 has an unknown description and drove a dark colored SUV in which all the suspects fled the scene.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

“ATF is working with all of our partners to recover these firearms quickly and apprehend those responsible,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

Information Source:

MCSO Deputy Steve Squier

Multi-County Crime Stoppers Coordinator