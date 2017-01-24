2016 PROPERTY TAXES DUE BY JANUARY 31, 2017 TAX OFFICE OFFERS EXTENDED HOURS!

The 2016 property taxes must be paid by January 31, 2017 to avoid incurring penalties and interest, according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector, Tammy McRae.

The Montgomery County Tax Office offers numerous options to pay including:

Online using Credit/Debit Card (service fees apply)

By Phone (1-866-549-1010) Use Bureau Code: 7898505

e-Check (Free)

Mail

In Person at any of the 5 tax office locations

“We are pleased to provide e-Check service at no cost to our taxpayers. I encourage you to utilize this free service. Property owners choosing to pay with a credit/debit card will continue to see lower service charges this year. The convenience fee charged by the vendor to pay by credit or debit card remains at 2.15%,” said McRae. Taxpayers may pay online by going to http://mctx.org/tax and select Property Tax or access their individual account by scanning the QR code on the statement with a smart device. Paper receipts are available upon request or may be printed online.

The Tax Office is offering extended hours to pay your property taxes in person. All 5 locations of the Tax Office will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on January 27, 30 & 31. “I encourage taxpayers to take advantage of the extended hours and avoid waiting in line”, said McRae.

The Montgomery County Tax Office Call Center is available to assist taxpayers with questions weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.

“We are here to answer your questions and assist with your needs”, said Tammy McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector.