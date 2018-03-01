I-45 NORTHBOUND CLOSURES IN THE NEW WAVERLY/HUNTSVILLE AREAS 8PM until 12PM, Saturday night through Sunday the Next Two Weekends

[press release from TX DOT]

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning at 8 PM Saturday, March 3, 2018, and ending at 12 PM Sunday, March 4, 2018, the northbound lanes of IH-45 will be closed to traffic from Exit 102 at FM 1375 in New Waverly to the northbound Entrance Ramp at FM 1374. Vehicles traveling north on IH-45 in this area will be detoured onto the FM 1375/FM 1374/IH-45 Interchange ramps. The inside lane (third lane) of IH-45 in Montgomery County will be closed at 8 AM Saturday to stage bridge beams. Saturday night at 8 PM the middle lane (inside lane in Walker County) will be closed, and then the outside lane will be closed at the FM 1375 Exit Ramp. All northbound IH-45 traffic must exit IH-45. IH-45 traffic may continue on the East Frontage Road to the IH-45 Entrance Ramp north of FM 1374. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for extended delays during this northbound IH-45 closure.

The following weekend from 8 PM Saturday, March 10 until 12 PM, March 11, the same closure will be duplicated.

The reason for the northbound IH-45 lane closures is to allow TxDOT set beam and deck panels for the new FM 1374 bridge overpass, which is part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of IH-45 in this area to decrease traffic congestion and travel times, and increase safety along the route.

IH-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads (including FM 1374 and FM 1375) to increase public safety by reducing any interference with IH-45 traffic due to future bridge maintenance and to eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads Placement of the beams and deck panels is a necessary step in this reconstruction process.

To alert drivers to the lane closures and detours, changeable message signs will be placed near the northbound lanes of IH-45. The speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH throughout the limits of the project.

The IH-45 lane closures are part of the reconstruction of IH-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

During the 4.5-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.