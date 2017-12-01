I-45 NORTHBOUND DIRECT CONNECTOR PROJECT CONTINUES AS CREWS PREPARE FOR MAJOR CLOSURE THIS WEEKEND

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation has several lane closures planned this weekend on I-45 through Downtown Houston as crews continue the work on the I-45 Northbound Direct Connector Project.

The closures are necessary to prepare for the long term closure of the I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound direct connector also taking place this weekend.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, December 1st through 5 a.m. Monday, December 4th, crews will close the two northbound outside mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway from Cullen Blvd. to just before the I-45/I-69 interchange. The closure will allow the contractor to set barricades to close off I-69 NB direct connector

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, December 1st through 5 a.m. Friday June 1st the I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound direct connector will be closed. The closure will last 6 months. When re-opened the connector will be relocated further south. Due to the total closure needed for the emergency bridge deck work to repair a portion of the I-45 northbound to I-10 westbound connector motorists are advised to look at TranStar for alternate routes this weekend. Motorists can take the I-610 South Loop eastbound to access I-69 northbound or take I-45 northbound to I-69/SH 288 southbound, take SH 288 South exit at Southmore, turn left and enter SH 288 northbound to take I-69 northbound. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, December 4th to 5 a.m. Wednesday, December 6th crews will again close the two northbound outside mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway from Cullen Blvd. to just before the I-45/I-69 interchange.This is a nightly closure. The Scott St./Downtown Destination exit ramp will also be closed. Motorists will still be able to access the Scott St. exit from Spur 5.

The $30.45 million project will improve connectivity and reduce congestion and the common weaving along the corridor. The next milestone for the project will include the reconstruction of the I-45 northbound to I/69/SH288 southbound direct connector. The current connector is a left exit and will be converted to a right exit from I-45.

The project is scheduled for completion the 2nd quarter of 2019.

For additional closures and detours associated with this project, please visit the Houston TranStar website at www.houstontranstar.org.