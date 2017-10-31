I-45 NORTHBOUND DIRECT CONNECTOR PROJECT CONTINUES AS CREWS PREPARE FOR MAJOR CLOSURE THIS WEEKEND

October 31, 2017

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will close three of four mainlanes on I-45 through Downtown Houston this weekend. The closure is necessary to place concrete barrier along the mainlanes and complete the construction of the new St. Joseph/Peast St. two-lane exit ramp.

– Beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, November 4th, crews will close three northbound mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway from Telephone Rd. to just before the I-45/I-69 interchange. Motorists will still be able to access the I-45/I-69 direct connectors.

– Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, November 6th , crews will open an additional lane to traffic.

– One final lane will open at 5 a.m. Thursday, November 9th. The new three lane configuration will last through December 1st.

– The I-45 Scott St. northbound entrance ramp will also be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, November 4th through 5 a.m. Thursday, November 9th .

Motorists should expect delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes. To avoid delays motorists traveling through Downtown on I-45 northbound that want to access I-69/SH 288 southbound direct connector can detour to I-610 East Loop westbound to SH 288 northbound to access I-69 southbound.

Motorists traveling through Downtown on I-45 northbound that want to access I-69 northbound can detour to I-610 East Loop eastbound to I-10 westbound to access I-69 northbound.

The $30.45 million project will improve connectivity and reduce congestion and the common weaving along the corridor. The next milestones for the project include:

– The reconstruction of the I-45 northbound to I-69/US 59/SH 288 southbound direct connector. The current connector is a left exit and will be converted to a right exit from I-45

– The reconstruction of the I-45 northbound to I-69/US 59 northbound direct connector. The current exit will be relocated further south

The project is scheduled for completion the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Also be sure to visit the Houston TranStar website at www.houstontranstar.org for a complete list of closures related to this construction project and other Houston District closures. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHoustonPIO.