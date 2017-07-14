748 grams of Xanax found on traffic stop in East Montgomery County

On 7/11/2017, A Pct. 4 deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 59 in New Caney, TX. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana. Both subjects were asked to exit the vehicle, which they complied and both said nothing was illegal in the vehicle. The deputy began in investigation and as a precaution deployed K9 Dino on the vehicle. K9 Dino did give a positive alert for drugs.

The deputy began to search the vehicle, when he opened the hood of the vehicle, hey could see a clear plastic bag of pills in the front grill area of the vehicle. Removal of the baggie was not possible without removal of plastic shielding installed by the manufacturer of the vehicle, so the vehicle was brought back to the Pct. 4 office. There, the deputy removed the plastic shielding and discovered several other bags containing pills. In all the deputy located over 748 grams of pills, identified as Xanax.

Both subjects were charged with the first degree felony Manufacturer/Deliver of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested:

Mekal Williams, 24 years of age from Arlington, TX First Degree Felony – Manufacturer/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Devante Thomas, 24 years of age from Alexandria, LA

First Degree Felony – Manufacturer/Delivery of a Controlled Substance