AAA Texas: 3.4 Million Texans Will Set New Independence Day Holiday Travel Record

(Coppell, TX) –A record-breaking 3.4 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday, an increase of 5.7 percent compared with last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking 18 years ago.

Nationally, 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day holiday, an increase of more than 5 percent compared with last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking. For the 39.7 million Americans planning a Fourth of July road trip, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be twice as long than the normal trip, with Tuesday being the busiest day.

“This Independence Day will bring record-breaking travel volume, as more Texans take to the roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” said Kent Livesay, Vice President & General Manager, AAA Texas. “A strong economy is allowing for consumers to take advantage of more opportunities to travel this holiday, contributing to an already busy summer travel season.”

In addition to strong economic variables, the expected increase in travelers this year is helped by Independence Day falling on a Wednesday, giving travelers more flexibility to schedule a trip the weekend before or after the holiday. The Independence Day holiday period is defined as Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8.

By the Numbers: 2018 Independence Day Holiday Travel Forecast

Texas Mode of travel People Change from 2017 Automobile 2.9 million +5.5% Air Travel 326,000 +8.2% Other Travel (Trains, Buses) 204,000 +4.5% Texas Total Travel Volume 3.4 million +5.7% National Mode of travel People Change from 2017 Automobile 39.7 million +5.1% Air Travel 3.8 million +7.9% Other Travel (Trains, Buses) 3.5 million +5.8% National Total Travel Volume 46.9 million +5.3%

Automobiles: The vast majority of travelers – 39.7 million – will hit the road this Independence Day, 5.1 percent more than last year.

The vast majority of travelers – 39.7 million – will hit the road this Independence Day, 5.1 percent more than last year. Planes: A record-breaking 3.8 million people will travel by air, a 7.9 percent increase and the ninth year of consecutive air travel volume increases.

A record-breaking 3.8 million people will travel by air, a 7.9 percent increase and the ninth year of consecutive air travel volume increases. Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel across these sectors will increase by 5.8 percent to a total of 3.5 million passengers.

Drivers Beware: Terrible Tuesday

INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion over the holiday week on Tuesday, July 3 in the late afternoon – as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Travel times could increase two-fold in the major metros across the U.S., with drivers in Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. experiencing the most significant delays.

“With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around major metros,” says Scott Sedlik, general manager and vice president – public sector, INRIX. “Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, Tuesday afternoon will hands down be the worst time to be on the road. Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commuting hours altogether or consider alternative routes.”