AAA Texas: As Back-to-School Costs Increase, AAA Texas Offers Savings for Members

(Coppell, Texas) – Preparing students for the new school year can be very costly when they come home with lists of supplies and books they will need, as well as the discovery that many of last year’s school clothes, shoes or uniforms are too small. According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Office, the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday is set for Aug. 11-13, 2017. AAA Texas Members also shopping online with AAA Discounts & Rewards partners can save on everything from pencils to laptop computers to a new wardrobe.

According to the National Retail Federation, their annual Back-to-School and Back-to-College survey report found total combined spending is expected to reach nearly $84-billion, a ten percent increase more than last year. Families are looking for ways to maximize their back-to-school budget to get clothes and supplies for the new school year. Smart shoppers with a AAA Membership can take advantage of AAA Discounts & Rewards not only during the Sales Tax Holiday but all year long.

“Many Texas families are very budget conscious as they prepare for the expense of getting their students ready for the new school year,” AAA Texas/New Mexico Public Affairs Representative Sarah Schimmer. “AAA Texas is pleased to offer members savings on the items needed to ensure a successful school year.”

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Office has a complete list of items that qualify for the tax-free exemption: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/

Visit www.AAA.com/discounts <http://www.aaa.com/discounts> for details on available discounts and a complete list of retailers and offers.

AAA Discounts & Rewards offers savings opportunities with popular merchants at more than 100,000 partner locations throughout the United States.