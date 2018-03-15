AAA Texas: DFW Sees Gas Price Spike, Statewide Average Remains Flat Week-to-Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and is 20 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.52 while drivers in El Paso are paying the least at $2.15 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.53, which is the same as this day last week and 24 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

While more people are consuming gasoline in the U.S., prices in many states have not gone up. One major factor contributing to the stable prices is increased gasoline production that has kept pace with higher than usual demand this winter. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows that demand increased week-over-week.

In Texas, Dallas and Fort Worth saw the largest increases week-to-week. Dallas saw an average increase of six cents, while Fort Worth saw a five cent increase for regular unleaded fuel. Each city surveyed in Texas by AAA has an average gas price below the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

“Drivers in every city across Texas are seeing gas price averages below the national average this week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Texas has the 6th lowest statewide average for regular unleaded fuel across the country this week. While pump prices are relatively low, market analysts anticipate drivers will begin to see an increase as we head into spring and early summer.”

Pump prices are cheaper for most states in the South and Southeast. Seven of the country’s top 10 states with the cheapest gas price average are in this region including Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

