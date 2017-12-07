AAA Texas: Falling Demand Sends Pump Prices Down

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than last week and is 25 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.52, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.13 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.48, which is one cent less than this day last week and 28 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Cheaper winter gas prices are in markets across the bulk of the country as gasoline demand hits the lowest mark since February. On the week, 90 percent of states saw their gas price average drop – some even by double digits.

All major metropolitan areas across Texas saw average gas price averages decrease over the last week with the exception of Galveston-Texas City, Longview, Midland and Odessa where the gas prices averages remained steady.

“Even though gas prices have dropped with lower demand, drivers can still expect to pay more than they did last holiday season, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “While prices are trending down across the Lone Star State, the statewide average is 25 cents higher than it was one year ago. Drivers can download the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.