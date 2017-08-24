AAA Texas: Gas Price Averages Fluctuate Slightly Across Lone Star State

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than last week and is 13 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas and El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.19, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.04 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.35, which is one cent more than last week and 16 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to market analysts as gas prices continue to fluctuate across the country, growth in gasoline production combined with record-breaking high refinery runs continue to drive the country’s already relatively high gasoline inventories even higher. The movement of these key figures shows that August is setting a strong scene for crude oil supplies to become tighter as demand continues full steam ahead with the summer driving season coming closer to its end.

“With an active tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, AAA Texas encourages Texans that may be impacted by heavy rains to review emergency preparedness plans,” said AAA Texas Senior Public Affairs Specialist Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers should check for and replace any expired emergency kit supplies in their homes and cars. Drivers are also encouraged to be mindful of driving in wet weather, buckle up, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

