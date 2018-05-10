AAA Texas: Gas Prices Continue Rising Across Texas

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than last week and is 45 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.95 while drivers in San Antonio and Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is two cents more than this day last week and 50 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices increased in most Texas cities over the past week. The largest price jump week-to-week was in El Paso where drivers are paying 11 cents more, on average, for a gallon of gas today than they were on this day last week. The only area where prices dropped from last week was Sherman/Denison, where the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline decreased by a penny.

“Texans are paying 45 cents more for gas today than they were one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “As gas prices continue to rise, more Americans are considering purchasing an electric vehicle, according to a recent AAA survey. Drivers can learn more about the latest electric vehicles by stopping in the nearest AAA Texas branch to pick up a Green Car Guide.”

Following the announcement that the U.S. will reinstate sanctions on Iran, crude oil prices increased. Any impact on oil prices that happens now could affect retail gas prices later this summer.

