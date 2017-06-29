AAA Texas: Gas Prices Drop Ahead of Record Breaking Holiday Travel Weekend

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than last week and is eight cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Galveston are paying the most on average per gallon at 2.07, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.89 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.24, which is four cents less than last week and five cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

On the week, gas prices fell in all but three states (Indiana, Ohio and Michigan) while all regions, except the Southeast, saw gasoline inventories drop. This is good news for people planning to travel for the Independence Day holiday. AAA Texas forecasts 2.7 million Texans and 37.5 million Americans will drive to their holiday destination. Today, consumers can find gas for $2.24 or less at 60 percent of gas stations in the country.

The price of gas has fallen for 27 consecutive days. Record refinery rates, high gasoline and crude inventory, and less-than-favorable demand this year are among the contributing factors causing the downward price trend.

“Motorists in Texas are enjoying lower gas prices as a record number of Texans, 2.7 million, prepare to hit the road to celebrate our nation’s freedom this holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “AAA Texas encourages travelers to address any auto maintenance or repairs before taking a road trip.”

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

