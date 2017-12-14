AAA Texas: Gas Prices Inch Closer to 2016 Averages

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than last week and is 18 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.51, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.10 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.45, which is three cents less than this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to market analysts, drivers can expect pump prices to continue to drop heading into the holiday season as supply strengthens and fall gasoline demand weakens. Every metropolitan area surveyed across Texas saw gas price averages decrease over the last week. The Fort Worth/Arlington area saw the largest drop in regular unleaded prices, by an average of seven cents per gallon.

When comparing this year’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded to 2016, Corpus Christi ranks the closest of any market in Texas with a difference of eight cents compared to this day last year. Meanwhile, drivers in some markets are still paying much higher than at this time last year. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Midland remains 47 cents above the December 14, 2016 average.

“Over the past several weeks, Texas has consistently ranked in the top 10 states across the nation with the lowest gas prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “It was just a few months ago, following a powerful hurricane season, that Texas drivers were paying $0.53 more for a gallon of regular unleaded than in 2016, however prices are inching closer to where they were this time last year for most of the state. Drivers can download the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”

On the week, most South and Southeast states are seeing moderate gas price drops – two to three cents. The region is home to the top five states with the cheapest gas in the country: Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

