AAA Texas: Gas Supplies Decline While Demand Increases; Prices Up Week-to-Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than last week and is 51 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.54 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is two cents more than this day last week and 54 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

As U.S. gasoline demand strengthened and supply declined, prices in many states increased week-to-week. According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, total crude inventories fell on the week and now register 80 million barrels lower than levels at the same time last year.

“Many across the U.S., including here in Texas, are taking end of summer vacations. The trend is contributing to an increase in demand for retail gasoline and forcing prices to elevate slightly week-to-week, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “If demand remains high, market analysts anticipate that drivers will likely see pump prices continue to increase through the remainder of the summer season. Drivers can save money by downloading the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”

Compared to one month ago, the majority of states in the south and southeast U.S. region are paying more to fill up, with South Carolina seeing the largest month-over-month increase at five-cents per gallon.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .

Area 08/02/2018 Week Ago Week Ago Difference Year Ago Year Ago Difference Date Record Price National $2.87 $2.85 +0.02 $2.33 +0.54 07/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.65 $2.63 +0.02 $2.14 +0.51 07/17/08 $3.98 Abilene $2.71 $2.72 -0.01 $2.14 +0.57 Amarillo $2.58 $2.57 +0.01 $2.09 +0.49 07/15/08 $4.01 Austin-San Marcos $2.63 $2.61 +0.02 $2.11 +0.52 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont-Port Arthur $2.63 $2.61 +0.02 $2.10 +0.53 07/16/08 $4.00 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.58 $2.59 -0.01 $2.15 +0.43 College Station-Bryan $2.66 $2.65 +0.01 $2.14 +0.52 Corpus Christi $2.57 $2.58 -0.01 $2.13 +0.44 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.70 $2.65 +0.05 $2.24 +0.46 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.60 $2.61 -0.01 $2.14 +0.46 07/17/08 $3.97 Fort Worth-Arlington $2.68 $2.63 +0.05 $2.22 +0.46 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston-Texas City $2.66 $2.63 +0.03 $2.13 +0.53 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.64 $2.62 +0.02 $2.11 +0.53 07/17/08 $3.96 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood $2.60 $2.60 0 $2.10 +0.50 Laredo $2.59 $2.60 -0.01 $2.13 +0.46 Longview $2.65 $2.63 +0.02 $2.15 +0.50 Lubbock $2.56 $2.55 +0.01 $2.10 +0.46 McAllen $2.57 $2.58 -0.01 $2.15 +0.42 Midland $3.08 $3.11 -0.03 $2.21 +0.87 Odessa $3.02 $3.04 -0.02 $2.18 +0.84 San Angelo $2.69 $2.72 -0.03 $2.18 +0.51 San Antonio $2.54 $2.53 +0.01 $2.04 +0.50 07/16/08 $3.96 Sherman-Denison $2.58 $2.56 +0.02 $2.14 +0.44 Texarkana $2.57 $2.54 +0.03 $2.14 +0.43 07/16/08 $3.98 Tyler $2.61 $2.59 +0.02 $2.10 +0.51 Victoria $2.61 $2.58 +0.03 $2.15 +0.46 Waco $2.59 $2.58 +0.01 $2.08 +0.51 Wichita Falls $2.55 $2.53 +0.02 $2.11 +0.44

###