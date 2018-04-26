AAA Texas: Gasoline Demand at Record Highs for April as Pump Prices Continue to Rise

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is six cents more than last week and is 34 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.79 while drivers in multiple cities including Beaumont, San Antonio, Sherman/Denison, Texarkana and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.50 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.79, which is five cents more than this day last week and 39 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data registers consumer gasoline demand at the highest level ever on record for the month of April and exceeds typical summer demand measurements. As demand skyrockets, gas prices increased across the country on the week with five states seeing double-digit jumps.

“The lowest gas price average in Texas is $2.50 per gallon this week, and retail gasoline is selling at $2.26 or more at every gas station in America,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Texans are paying 34 cents more per gallon, on average, for regular unleaded gasoline than on this day one year ago. Drivers can find the cheapest gas nearest to them by downloading the AAA mobile app for free.”

Oil prices have been trending higher over the last week following news that crude inventories dropped while demand continues to rise.

