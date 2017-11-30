AAA Texas: Heading into December, Gas Prices Decline Across the State

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and is 34 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.52, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.49, which is three cents less than this day last week and 34 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

This December motorists will not find significant holiday savings at the gas pump. While AAA does expect gas prices to decline between now and the end of the year, motorists will still pay the highest November and December gas prices since 2014. The national gas price average has been trending cheaper for 13 days. Today, motorists can find gas for $2.50 or less at 63 percent of gas stations across the United States.

When it comes to Texas, all markets across the state saw average gas prices decrease, with the exception of Dallas and Fort Worth. Both markets experienced a slight increase following the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday. Odessa remained the same when compared to last week.

“Year-end pump prices are anticipated to be the most expensive since 2014, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “While prices are trending down across the lone star state, the statewide average is 34 cents higher than it was one year ago. Drivers can download the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”

2017’s National Tumultuous Trends

Highs and Lows: Summer driving season traditionally brings the highest gas prices of the year and year-end brings the lowest, but not this year: 2017 High: $2.67 on September 11 2017 Low: $2.23 on July 5

Summer driving season traditionally brings the highest gas prices of the year and year-end brings the lowest, but not this year: Exports: According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the first half of 2017 U.S. exports of total motor gasoline averaged a record high of 756,000 b/d, a three percent increase from the first half of 2016. The second half of 2017 has seen this trend continue to climb, with exports peaking to one of their highest points in 2017 – 906,000 b/d – last month.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the first half of 2017 U.S. exports of total motor gasoline averaged a record high of 756,000 b/d, a three percent increase from the first half of 2016. The second half of 2017 has seen this trend continue to climb, with exports peaking to one of their highest points in 2017 – 906,000 b/d – last month. Production: According to Baker Hughes, Inc., the total oil rig count is currently 747, which is 273 more rigs than last year’s count at this time.

Regional Trends

South and Southeast: The direct impacts to gasoline production and delivery from the active hurricane season were felt hardest in this region, with nearly a quarter of the U.S. refining capacity shut down during some points of late summer and early fall. Refining capacity has been slowly recovering in the region, increasing production by more than 100,000 barrels per day in the weeks following the storms.

In the South and Southeast, motorists continue to see gas prices decline and trend toward pre-hurricane prices. In fact, five states in the region are selling the cheapest gas prices in the country.

The nation’s top ten states with the least expensive gas: Alabama ($2.23), Mississippi ($2.25), South Carolina ($2.24), Texas ($2.27), Arkansas ($2.27), Oklahoma ($2.27), Tennessee ($2.29), Missouri ($2.26), Virginia ($2.29) and Louisiana ($2.31).

2018 Look Ahead:

Motorists can expect gas prices to continue to trend cheaper the first few months of 2018, with potential to see the national gas price average in the $2.25-$2.35 range by February. OPEC’s November 30, 2017 meeting and any decisions to further cut or keep production rates stable will influence longer-term forecasts for 2018.

