AAA Texas: Lone Star State has Cheapest Statewide Gas Price Average in U.S.

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than last week and is 13 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.18 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.54, which is three cents more than this day last week and 22 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

While retail gas price averages are rising in most states across the U.S., Texas is now ranked as the state with the lowest statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

“Gas prices are slightly higher than last week, but with the lowest statewide average in the U.S., many Texas drivers are paying less for regular unleaded fuel than anywhere else in the country,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs specialist. “To reduce fuel consumption, drivers should maintain recommended tire pressure. Low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires.”

Gas prices continue to increase for motorists across the South and Southeast. Compared to one month ago, gas prices are as much as 8 to 13 cents more expensive.

