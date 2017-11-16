AAA Texas: Nearly 4 Million Texans to Travel This Thanksgiving, Highest Volume in a Dozen Years Travel times could be more than three times longer in some U.S. cities over the holiday week

(Coppell, TX) – AAA Texas projects 3.9 million Texans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a three percent increase over last year. Across the United States, AAA projects 50.9 million Americans to travel away from home this Thanksgiving. The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year. AAA and INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predict travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. during the holiday week could be as much as three times longer than the optimal trip.

“Automobile travel is expected to increase by three percent over last year’s Thanksgiving week in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers should plan ahead, create alternate routes, and be sure their vehicle is up to date on all maintenance before hitting the road to avoid breakdowns and delays.”

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26.

By the Numbers: 2017 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

Travel by automobile will be the primary mode of transportation this Thanksgiving.

Texas Mode of travel People Change from 2016 Automobile 3.6 million +3.0% Air Travel 255,000 +3.8% Other Travel (Trains, Buses) 95,000 +0.2% Texas Total Travel Volume 3.9 million +3.0% National Mode of travel People Change from 2016 Automobile 45.5 million +3.2% Air Travel 3.9 million +4.9% Other Travel (Trains, Buses) 1.5 million +1.1% National Total Travel Volume 50.9 million +3.3%

Road trip ready: 89 percent of all travelers – 45.5 million – are planning a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year.

Cheaper airfare: Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

Consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013. Fuller skies: The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers.

The largest growth in holiday travel is by air travel, at five percent, with 3.95 million travelers. Alternate travel: Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers.

Travel by trains and other modes (including buses and cruises) is expected to increase 1.1 percent to 1.48 million travelers. Fueling up: Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014. Holiday high: Car rental daily rates will hit a five-year holiday high at $70/day, which may be due to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles.

Travelers still hitting the road despite higher gas prices

While AAA expects most U.S. drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, the vast majority of holiday travelers (89.3 percent) are still planning to hit the road. Automobile travel will grow by 3.2 percent this Thanksgiving, with 45.5 million Americans planning a holiday road trip. This November’s national average price is $2.54, which is 37 cents more than last November (1st-14th).

Highs and Lows: Car rentals, airfare and hotel rates

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, travelers taking to the skies will pay the lowest average in five years for a round-trip flight for the top 40 domestic routes. At $157, on average, that is a 23 percent fare drop year-over-year.

Travelers can expect to spend any ‘flight savings’ on car rentals. At $70/day, the daily car rental average is 34 percent more than last year and the highest rate for Thanksgiving weekend since 2013. The increase in rates may be attributed to an increase in domestic demand and cost of newer vehicles in the fleets with added features and benefits.

Travelers will pay more for AAA Three Diamond Rated hotels this holiday weekend. The average price increased by 14 percent to $176/night. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Two Diamond Rated hotels has decreased five percent with an average nightly cost of $117.

Travelers Beware and Advised: Traffic Hotspots and Best and Worst Times to Hit the Road

Based on historical and recent travel trends for the holiday week, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion during the early evening – as early as Tuesday of Thanksgiving week – as commuters mix with holiday travelers. At its peak, drivers on Chicago’s interstates, for example, could see a delay of nearly 300 percent over the optimal trip.

“Thanksgiving has historically been one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year we could see record-level travel delays,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Austin, Dallas and Houston made the 2017 list of America’s Top 25 Most Congested cities. Below are the top traffic hotspots for each of the three cities, which are listed in alphabetical order. AUSTIN–Top Traffic Hotspots during Thanksgiving week 2017 Rank Location 1 I-35 S @ FM-2001/EXIT 220 2 I-35 S @ SLAUGHTER LN/EXIT 226 3 US-290 E @ TX-95 (ELGIN) (WEST) 4 I-35 N @ I-35 BUS 5 I-35 S @ ONION CREEK PKWY/EXIT 225 6 I-35 N @ MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD/19TH ST/EXIT 235 7 I-35 N @ I-35 BUS 8 I-35 S @ FM-620/EXIT 252 9 TX-360 LOOP N @ US-183 10 TX-1 S @ TX-1 LOOP/S CAPITAL OF TEXAS HWY DALLAS–Top Traffic Hotspots during Thanksgiving week 2017 Rank Location 1 US-75 S @ I-45/I-30/EXIT 284 2 I-35W S @ GARDEN ACRES DR/EXIT 40 3 US-75 S @ I-45/I-30/EXIT 284 4 US-75 N @ ROYAL LN 5 I-635 S @ TX-352/MILITARY PKWY/EXIT 4 6 I-20 W @ NEW YORK AVE 7 I-35W S @ I-820 8 US-75 S @ TX-190/PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH TPKE/EXIT 28 9 I-635 E @ KINGSLEY RD/EXIT 13 10 I-35W N @ MEACHAM BLVD/EXIT 56 HOUSTON–Top Traffic Hotspots during Thanksgiving week 2017 Rank Location 1 I-610 S @ BEECHNUT ST/EXIT 5 2 I-10 E @ US-59/EXIT 770 3 US-59 S @ BELTWAY 8/SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY 4 I-610 N @ W 11TH ST/EXIT 11 5 I-45 N @ PARK ROAD 40/EXIT 109 6 I-10 W @ PEACH RIDGE RD/DONIGAN RD/EXIT 730 7 I-45 N @ I-10/US-90/EXIT 48 8 TX-1488 E @ BUNTING RD 9 US-59 N @ RUNNELS ST/CANAL ST 10 US-290 E @ ANTOINE DR Worst Time to Travel Metro Area Worst Day for Travel Worst Time for Travel Delay Multiplier Chicago, IL Tuesday 5:00 – 6:00 PM 3x San Francisco, CA Tuesday 4:00 – 5:45 PM 2.5X Los Angeles, CA Tuesday 3:15 – 6:00 PM 2.5x Boston, MA Tuesday 5:15 – 7:15 PM 2.5x New York, NY Tuesday 5:30 – 6:30 PM 2x Washington, DC Tuesday 4:45 – 6:00 PM 2x Seattle, WA Tuesday 3:45 – 5:30 PM 2x Atlanta, GA Wednesday 3:00 – 5:15 PM 2x Houston, TX Wednesday 5:45 – 7:00 PM 1x Detroit, MI Tuesday 3:00 – 5:30 PM 1x

Across the country, travelers that take to the sky must account for long security lines, but also increased drive times to the airport. AAA and INRIX expect delays getting to the nation’s busiest airports could be as long as an hour.

Worst Travel Times to America’s Busiest Airports Metro Area Airport Route Worst Time for Travel Travel Time at Peak New York, NY Downtown to JFK via Long Island Expressway East Tuesday,

5:30 – 7:30 PM 1 hr 54 min Chicago, IL Downtown to ORD via Kennedy Expressway West Tuesday,

4:30 – 5:30 PM 1 hr 14 min Denver, CO Downtown to DIA via I-70 E and Pena Blvd Wednesday,

4:30 – 6:30 PM 52 min Los Angeles, CA Downtown to LAX via I-110 S Tuesday,

4:30 – 6:30 PM 46 min Dallas, TX Downtown to DFW via TX-183 W Wednesday,

8:00 – 9:00 AM 46 min Las Vegas, NV Downtown to LAS via I-15 S Wednesday,

8:00 – 9:00 AM 45 min San Francisco, CA Downtown to SFO via US-101 S Tuesday,

5:00 – 7:00 PM 29 min Seattle, WA Downtown to SEA via I-5 S Tuesday,

3:00 – 5:00 PM 29 min Charlotte, NC Downtown to CLT via US-74 W Wednesday,

1:00 – 3:00 PM 19 min Atlanta, GA Downtown to ALT via I-75 S Wednesday,

5:00 – 7:00 PM 12 min

Top 10 Thanksgiving Destinations

Many travelers will seek theme-park and warm-weather destinations this Thanksgiving. Both Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, top this year’s top 10 holiday destinations based on AAA.com bookings. Compared to previous years, New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco are gaining popularity as holiday spots.

Orlando, Florida Anaheim, California New York City, New York Honolulu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Cancun, Mexico San Francisco, California Kahului, Maui, Hawaii Fort Lauderdale, Florida

According to Hertz, the busiest airport pick-up locations for travelers planning to rent a car this Thanksgiving are expected to be Orlando (MCO), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Las Vegas (LAS) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). The busiest day for rental pick-ups is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 22, with an average rental length of nearly five full days, as travelers look to take advantage of the long holiday weekend.

Lockouts, flat tires to strand 330,000 motorists this Thanksgiving

AAA expects to rescue more than 330,000 motorists this Thanksgiving weekend, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues. AAA recommends motorists have their vehicles inspected by a trusted repair shop, such as one of the more than 7,000 AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities across North America. Members can download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com or call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request roadside assistance.

Download the AAA Mobile app before a Thanksgiving getaway

Before setting out for the long Thanksgiving weekend, download the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Travelers can use the app to map a route, find the lowest gas prices, access exclusive member discounts, make travel arrangements, request AAA roadside assistance, find AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities and more. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

With the AAA Mobile app, travelers can also find nearly 59,000 AAA Diamond Rated hotels and restaurants. AAA’s is the only rating system that uses full-time, professionally trained evaluators to inspect each property on an annual basis. Every AAA Inspected & Approved establishment offers the assurance of acceptable cleanliness, comfort and hospitality, and ratings of One to Five Diamonds help travelers find the right match for amenities and services.

About the AAA travel forecast:

AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit. The London-based business information provider teamed with AAA in 2009 to jointly analyze travel trends during major holidays. AAA has been reporting on holiday travel trends for more than two decades. The complete AAA/IHS Markit 2017 Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast is available here.

AAA's projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit. The London-based business information provider teamed with AAA in 2009 to jointly analyze travel trends during major holidays. AAA has been reporting on holiday travel trends for more than two decades. The complete AAA/IHS Markit 2017 Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast is available here.

About INRIX:

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics. Leveraging big data and the cloud, INRIX delivers comprehensive services and solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward.

