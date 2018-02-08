AAA Texas: New Study Shows Drowsy Driving Crashes are Eight Times Higher than Federal Estimates

(Coppell, TX) – The most in-depth drowsy driving research ever conducted in the U.S. using footage of everyday drivers found that the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates indicate, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash makes drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues. The new research provides an unprecedented analysis of in-vehicle dashcam video from more than 700 crashes, confirming that the danger of drowsy driving soars above official estimates.

“Drowsy driving is a bigger traffic safety issue than federal estimates show,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Drivers who don’t get enough sleep are putting everyone on the road at risk. By conducting an in-depth analysis using video of everyday drivers, we can now better assess if a driver was fatigued in the moments leading up to a crash.”

In the study, researchers examined video of drivers’ faces in the three minutes leading up to a crash. Using a scientific measure linking the percentage of time a person’s eyes are closed to their level of drowsiness, the researchers determined that 9.5 percent of all crashes and 10.8 percent of crashes resulting in significant property damage involved drowsiness. Federal estimates indicate drowsiness is a factor in only one to two percent of crashes. To access B-roll video, click on either of these links 1 | 2 .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of U.S. drivers sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily. In a recent related AAA Foundation survey, nearly all drivers (96 percent) say they view drowsy driving as a serious threat to their safety and a completely unacceptable behavior. However, 29 percent admitted to driving when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at some point in the past month.

“As many Americans struggle to balance their busy schedules, missing a few hours of sleep each day can often seem harmless,” said Jake Nelson, director of Traffic Safety Advocacy and Research for AAA. “But missing just two to three hours of sleep can more than quadruple your risk for a crash, which is the equivalent of driving drunk.”

Texas Drowsy Driving Crash Statistics

In Texas, the number of fatal crashes involving drowsy drivers is increasing. Texas Department of Transportation latest statistics show an increase in fatal crashes involving drivers who were fatigued or fell asleep increased by 2.5 percent from 2015 to 2016. When examining urban areas, the number of fatal crashes increased by 10.5 percent in the same time period. Rural areas saw a 1.4 percent increase in fatal crashes from 2015 to 2016. Overall, Texas saw the total number of drowsy driving crashes increase. Click here to learn more about drowsy driving from AAA Texas.

Texas Drowsy Driving Crash Statistics (2016) Source: TxDOT Area Fatal Crashes Fatal Crashes Change from 2015 Serious Injury Crashes Serious Injury Crashes Change from 2015 Total Crashes Total Crashes Change from 2015 Statewide Total 164 +2.5% 509 -5.4% 9,807 +1.6% Urban 21 +10.5% 168 -9.2% 4,974 +7.6% Rural 143 +1.4% 341 -3.4% 4,833 -3.9%

Knowing the warning signs of drowsiness can help drivers avoid dozing off behind the wheel. The most common symptoms include:

Having trouble keeping your eyes open

Drifting from your lane

Not remembering the last few miles driven

Drivers however should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness and should instead prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road.

“Don’t be fooled, the only antidote for drowsiness is sleep,” said William Van Tassel, manager of Driver Training for AAA. “Short term tactics like drinking coffee, singing, rolling down the window will not work. Your body’s need for sleep will eventually override your brain’s attempts to stay awake.”

AAA recommends that drivers:

Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake

Avoid heavy foods

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment

For longer trips, drivers should:

Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving

Do not underestimate the power of a quick nap. Pulling into a rest stop and taking a quick catnap — at least 20 minutes and no more than 30 minutes of sleep– can help to keep you alert on the road.

To help drivers determine if their medications may cause drowsiness, AAA and the AAA Foundation developed Roadwise Rx, a free and confidential online tool that generates personalized feedback about how the interactions between prescription, over-the-counter medicines and herbal supplements can affect safety behind the wheel.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s report, Prevalence of Drowsy Driving Crashes: Estimates from a Large-Scale Naturalistic Driving Study, is based on the analysis of in-vehicle video footage of crashes that occurred during the Second Strategic Highway Research Program’s Naturalistic Driving Study (SHRP 2 NDS). The federally funded study recruited 3,593 drivers from six study sites across the U.S. The drivers were monitored continually using in-vehicle video and other data collection equipment while driving their personal vehicles for a period of several months.

