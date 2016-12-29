AAA Texas: As New Year Approaches, Drivers Will See Higher Gas Prices

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than last week and 34 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in the Lone Star State, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.15 per gallon while drivers in El Paso are paying the least at $2.03 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.30 which is four cents more than last week and 30 cents more per gallon than last year.

Heading into 2017, gasoline demand is expected to drop drastically during the month of January following the busy holiday travel season. Over the past five years, the average drop during that period has been 358,000 barrels per day or about 15-million gallons, according to OPIS. The oil information service estimates a larger dip this year.

AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved about $27 billion at the pump so far this year compared to the same period last year. Most U.S. drivers are expected to pay the second-cheapest New Year’s Day gas prices since 2009, when the national average was $1.62.

To start off the new year, all eyes will be on OPEC to see if they, along with partnering countries, will stick to their 6-month promise to cut 1.8-million barrels per day of crude. OPIS projects member compliance will likely be around about 70 percent, with expectations that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab Gulf countries will stick to the deal while Libya and Nigeria could potentially increase their production output if conflict in both countries continues.

“The nation’s top five least expensive markets are South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas and Alabama,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “Most drivers in the South and Southeast regions continue to enjoy some of the cheapest prices in the nation due to their proximity to major Gulf Coast refineries and some of the lowest state gasoline taxes in the country.”

Drivers are encouraged to inspect their tires, batteries, belts and hoses, as well as fluid levels to make sure vehicles are up-to-date with manufacturer maintenance recommendations prior to road trips during the upcoming holiday weekend.

