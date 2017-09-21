AAA Texas: Pump Price Averages Trending Cheaper on the Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.48 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than last week and is 53 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Austin are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.51, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.34 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.60, which is five cents less than last week and 39 cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

As South and Southeast states recover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, motorists in 45 states are paying less for a gallon of gas on the week. In the South and Southeast, including Texas, all states are selling cheaper gasoline.

“Gas prices are dropping as the situation with refineries and gasoline deliveries is positively progressing,” said Sarah Schimmer, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Public Affairs Representative. “Analysts say pump prices may continue on this declining trend into the coming weeks as the regions affected by Irma and Harvey resume normal operations.”

The spike seen in previous weeks came as both refineries and gas stations faced outages as power was down and roads impassable. Positive progress is being seen in the Gulf Coast. According to the Department of Energy, more Gulf Coast refineries are operating than last week. In addition, ports are open and receiving steady streams of tanker shipments as officials continue to work with gasoline trucker and shippers to ensure timely delivery of product to retail stations. It will likely be a few more weeks before the regions affected by Irma and Harvey are back to normal operations. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile <http://www.AAA.com/mobile> .

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair <http://www.aaa.com/Repair> . AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com <http://www.aaa.com/> . Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas <http://www.facebook.com/AAATexas> . Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ <http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/> .

Area

Current 9/21/17

9/14/17

Difference

Year Ago 9/21/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.60

$2.65

-0.05

$2.21

+0.39

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.48

$2.52

-0.04

$1.95

+0.53

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$2.34

$2.36

-0.02

$1.91

+0.43

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.51

$2.55

-0.04

$1.96

+0.55

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.41

$2.41

0.00

$1.94

+0.47

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.41

$2.41

0.00

$1.90

+0.51

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.51

$2.61

-0.10

$1.92

+0.59

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.49

$2.50

-0.01

$2.03

+0.46

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.51

$2.60

-0.09

$1.90

+0.61

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.46

$2.46

0.00

$1.96

+0.50

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.45

$2.48

-0.03

$1.96

+0.49

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$2.46

$2.50

-0.04

$1.93

+0.53

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.42

$2.44

-0.02

$1.96

+0.46

07/17/08

$3.98