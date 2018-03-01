AAA Texas: Pump Prices Increase in Most Texas Cities, Statewide Average Up Two Cents

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than last week and is 16 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.54 while drivers in El Paso are paying the least at $2.18 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.54, which is two cents more than this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Across the U.S., demand for gasoline has slightly dropped week-to-week, but is four percent higher than this time last year. Texas is tied with Alabama for the lowest statewide average in the nation. However, compared to the first quarter of 2017 Texas and most of the U.S. are seeing higher prices at the pump.

“While Texans are currently enjoying cheaper prices than most of the U.S., when you compare the statewide average to the same time period in 2017, Texas drivers are still paying 16 cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline than they did a year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “For those Texans looking to get out of town for the upcoming Spring Break holiday, families can stop by their nearest AAA Texas branch office and speak with a travel agent to make reservations.”

Since December, the crude oil market has been on a volatile ride, translating into expensive gas prices across the U.S. this winter. However, when the financial markets began to fluctuate in February, oil prices took a hit and have been mostly trending cheaper, but market analysts do not anticipate this trend to last. This will likely mean many parts of the country could see higher gas prices this spring. A variety of factors including U.S. gasoline supply-demand levels, domestic gasoline production rates, and global crude demand will affect prices at the pump.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

