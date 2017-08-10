AAA Texas: Pump Prices Rise in Most Texas Markets, Drop in DFW

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.17 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than last week and is 20 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.23, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.10 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.36, which is three cents more than last week and 23 cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Texans are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers in Texas are paying an average of $30 to fill a 14-gallon tank, which is the average for a family-sized vehicle.”

An increase in domestic crude oil output is making it clear that the glut of crude will not disappear easily from the global market. The southern region of the U.S. remains home to some of the nation’s least expensive markets for retail gasoline: Arkansas ($2.11), Oklahoma ($2.13), Louisiana ($2.16) and Texas ($2.17). Last week’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed that gasoline inventories for states in this region dropped. The report also shows regional refineries running at 97 percent, which means their capacity to produce refined products like gasoline, is at a very high level.

Area

Current 8/10/17

8/03/17

Difference

Year Ago 8/10/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.36

$2.33

+0.03

$2.13

+0.23

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.17

$2.15

+0.02

$1.97

+0.20

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$2.12

$2.09

+0.03

$1.94

+0.18

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.13

$2.12

+0.01

$1.97

+0.16

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.12

$2.10

+0.04

$1.92

+0.20

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.14

$2.14

0.00

$1.99

+0.15

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.23

$2.25

-0.02

$1.96

+0.27

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.21

$2.15

+0.06

$2.06

+0.15

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.20

$2.24

-0.04

$1.95

+0.25

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.15

$2.13

+0.02

$1.96

+0.19

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.14

$2.11

+0.03

$1.95

+0.19

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$2.10

$2.06

+0.04

$1.92

+0.18

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.18

$2.14

+0.04

$1.95

+0.23

07/17/08

$3.98

