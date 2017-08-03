AAA Texas: Pump Prices Surge Across Texas with Stronger Demand

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than last week and is 18 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.25, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.33, which is five cents more than last week and 21 cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“As summer moves forward, the days of dropping summer gas prices appear to be behind us for now,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “Analysts say slight price increases remain possible throughout the summer season. However, all metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas remain below the national average, with some of the lowest prices in the country. Download the AAA Mobile app, for free, to find the cheapest gas near you.”

Refinery maintenance, dropping inventory and booming demand will likely continue to push gas prices higher over the next few weeks, according to market analysts. The price per barrel of crude continues to push higher, with West Texas Intermediate approaching the $50 line today. The rally comes amid news that OPEC and non-OPEC nations will meet in Abu Dhabi on August 7 & 8. Their discussion will focus on why some countries participating in the production cut agreement, which is in place until the end of March 2018, are failing to meet their agreed targets. Compliance has become a major issue for the agreement, as rising production from OPEC and non-OPEC member countries has prevented the agreement from having a larger impact on rebalancing the global market.

