AAA Texas: Relief at the Gas Pump Continues Across Lone Star State

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than last week and is 59 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.09 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.51 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is three cents less than this day last week and 59 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

In the U.S., 44 states have less expensive or steady gas price averages compared to last week. However, market analysts caution that the cheaper trend may be reversing. Gasoline demand spiked in the latest Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. As demand skyrockets, U.S. gasoline inventories plummeted. Another factor that will influence gas prices in the near and long-term will be outcomes from the June 22 OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. OPEC, along with other major producers including Russia, will discuss increasing oil production ahead of the year-end scheduled dissolution of its production reduction agreement.

Across Texas, all cities surveyed by AAA are seeing less expensive or steady gas price averages compared to one week ago. Texas drivers are paying $8.26 cents more, on average, for a tank of gas compared to this day last year.

“While Texas drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pump, market analysts caution that the trend could reverse soon as demand for gasoline has increased in the middle of a very busy summer travel season,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Before embarking on summer road trips, drivers should get at least seven hours of sleep to remain alert and never drive intoxicated or intexticated. Distracted driving crashes are on the rise across Texas and AAA Texas reminds all drivers that driving intexticated is dangerous and deadly.”

For another week, the top six least expensive gas price averages in the country reside in the South and Southeast. South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas have gas price averages ranging from $2.55 to $2.63.

