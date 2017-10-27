AAA Texas: Be Smart, Be Safe and Be Seen this Halloween

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than last week and is 17 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.35, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.46, which is the same as this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. Today’s national gas price average is 11 cents cheaper than a month ago. The national average is down 17 cents per gallon versus the 2017 peak price reached in September ($2.67).

While gas prices are falling in most Texas markets, much of the United States, including parts of Texas are still recovering from a busy hurricane season. In many states across the country drivers continue to pay in excess of 20 cents more for a gallon of gasoline than they did in 2016. Drivers on the west coast are paying the most for gas. Meanwhile states in the southern region of the U.S. are seeing the cheapest prices across the country.

“Drivers in Texas are enjoying some of the lowest pump prices in the nation,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “As cooler temperatures set in, now is the time to prepare your vehicle. AAA Texas encourages motorists to consider any specific seasonal maintenance recommended by their vehicle owner’s manual.”

This week Texas is ranked number seven in the country for states seeing the largest monthly decrease in retail gas prices, with today’s statewide-average price 21 cents cheaper for a gallon of regular unleaded. Georgia tops the list, seeing a 29 cent decrease on this day from one month ago.

Analysts note that the Gulf Coast is ramping up production following recent hurricanes, increasing gasoline production. The increased production has been evident at the pump, with every southern state seeing pump prices fall significantly over the past month.

