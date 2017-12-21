AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average 11 Cents Higher than One Year Ago

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.17 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than last week and is 11 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.49, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.06 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.43, which is two cents less than this day last week and 17 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to market analysts, drivers can expect pump prices to continue to drop heading into the end of the year as supply strengthens and gasoline demand weakens. Every metropolitan area surveyed across Texas saw gas price averages decrease over the last week. The Amarillo area saw the largest drop in regular unleaded prices on the week, by an average of eight cents per gallon.

When comparing this year’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded to 2016, Laredo ranks the closest of any market in Texas. Drivers in Laredo are paying on average a penny less than they were on this day on year ago. Meanwhile, drivers in some markets are still paying much higher than at this time last year. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Odessa remains 38 cents above the December 21, 2016 average.

“Eight million Texans will begin to hit the road this week for the holidays – the most ever on record,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “At 11 cents more per gallon, on average, than the same time last year, pump prices don’t seem to be a deterrent for today’s travelers. Drivers can download the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”

Motorists in the South and Southeast are paying less at the pump on the week, on average up to four cents less, and paying among the cheapest gas prices in the country. However, gas prices are more expensive than this time last year.

Area 12/21/17 Week Ago Difference Year Ago Difference Date Record Price National $2.43 $2.45 -0.02 $2.26 +0.17 07/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.17 $2.21 -0.04 $2.06 +0.11 07/17/08 $3.98 Abilene $2.20 $2.26 -0.06 $2.12 +0.08 Amarillo $2.12 $2.20 -0.08 $2.07 +0.05 07/15/08 $4.01 Austin-San Marcos $2.14 $2.18 -0.04 $2.03 +0.11 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont-Port Arthur $2.17 $2.20 -0.03 $2.03 +0.14 07/16/08 $4.00 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.09 $2.15 -0.06 $2.05 +0.04 College Station-Bryan $2.21 $2.24 -0.03 $2.08 +0.13 Corpus Christi $2.12 $2.16 -0.04 $2.05 +0.07 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.13 $2.19 -0.06 $2.10 +0.03 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.33 $2.37 -0.04 $2.00 +0.33 07/17/08 $3.97 Fort Worth-Arlington $2.11 $2.17 -0.06 $2.07 +0.04 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston-Texas City $2.17 $2.20 -0.03 $2.05 +0.12 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.15 $2.19 -0.04 $2.04 +0.11 07/17/08 $3.96 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood $2.11 $2.16 -0.05 $2.04 +0.07 Laredo $2.11 $2.18 -0.07 $2.12 -0.01 Longview $2.22 $2.25 -0.03 $2.08 +0.14 Lubbock $2.19 $2.25 -0.06 $1.98 +0.21 McAllen $2.10 $2.15 -0.05 $2.08 +0.02 Midland $2.49 $2.51 -0.02 $2.12 +0.37 Odessa $2.46 $2.48 -0.02 $2.08 +0.38 San Angelo $2.12 $2.14 -0.02 $2.04 +0.08 San Antonio $2.06 $2.10 -0.04 $1.99 +0.07 07/16/08 $3.96 Sherman-Denison $2.08 $2.14 -0.06 $1.99 +0.09 Texarkana $2.16 $2.20 -0.04 $2.06 +0.10 07/16/08 $3.98 Tyler $2.17 $2.21 -0.03 $2.05 +0.12 Victoria $2.13 $2.20 -0.07 $2.07 +0.06 Waco $2.14 $2.18 -0.04 $2.04 +0.10 Wichita Falls $2.13 $2.17 -0.04 $2.02 +0.11

