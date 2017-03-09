AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Decreases One Cent

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cents less than last week and 50 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.15 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.03 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.30 which is one cent less than last week and 48 cents more per gallon than last year.

Retail prices continue to fluctuate but the National average has remained between $2.28-2.32 for more than a month as reports of increased U.S. production continues to counter OPEC rebalancing efforts. States in the south and southeast, including Texas, continue to top the list for lowest prices, with eight out of ten of the nation’s cheapest retail markets located in the regions: South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Oil production in the U.S. continues to rise, and traders will continue to watch how the market reacts to increased U.S. oil production.

“As the weather in Texas begins to move toward warmer temperatures more families may be interested in spending time outdoors or taking weekend trips,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico representative Doug Shupe. “Members can stop by any AAA Texas branch office and work with an Auto Travel Counselor for information about unique points of interest, routing and maps for their road trip destinations.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile <http://www.AAA.com/mobile> .

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair <http://www.aaa.com/Repair> . AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com <http://www.aaa.com/> . Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas <http://www.facebook.com/AAATexas> .

Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ <http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/> .

Area

Current 3/09/17

3/02/17

Difference

Year Ago 3/09/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.30

$2.31

-0.01

$1.82

+0.48

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.11

$2.12

-0.01

$1.61

+0.50

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$2.08

$2.08

0.00

$1.75

+0.33

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.08

$2.08

0.00

$1.57

+0.51

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.07

$2.08

-0.01

$1.57

+0.50

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.10

$2.10

0.00

$1.56

+0.54

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.15

$2.19

-0.04

$1.67

+0.48

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.13

$2.12

+0.01

$1.67

+0.46

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.12

$2.17

-0.05

$1.64

+0.48

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.10

$2.10

0.00

$1.58

+0.52

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.09

$2.09

0.00

$1.57

+0.52

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$2.03

$2.03

0.00

$1.55

+0.48

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.09

$2.11

-0.02

$1.59

+0.50

07/17/08

$3.98