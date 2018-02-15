AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Drops Five Cents, Lowest in United States

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than last week and is 20 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.54 while drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth/Arlington are paying the least at $2.21 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.55, which is five cents less than this day last week and 27 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The national gas price average has decreased for the first time week-over-week this year. Gas price averages are less expensive for 78 percent of states compared to last week. In Texas, drivers are seeing prices drop in all cities, allowing for the Lone Star State to hold on to it’s ranking as having the lowest statewide average in the nation for the second consecutive week and third time this year.

“For the third time this year, Texas ranks as having the lowest statewide gas price average in the nation,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Spring Break is around the corner and now is the time for Texas families to ensure their vehicles are ready by staying up to date on vehicle maintenance. Following guidelines set in their owner’s manual could help maximize fuel economy and avoid costly repairs down the road.”

All but one state in the South and Southeast are seeing cheaper pump prices on the week. Mississippi and Texas lead the region with the largest decrease of 4 cents. Florida is the only state in the region to see an increase, which is eight cents week-to-week.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .

Area 02/15/18 Week Ago Difference Year Ago Difference Date Record Price National $2.55 $2.60 -0.05 $2.28 +0.27 07/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.30 $2.35 -0.05 $2.10 +0.20 07/17/08 $3.98 Abilene $2.46 $2.52 -0.06 $2.10 +0.36 Amarillo $2.27 $2.33 -0.06 $2.09 +0.18 07/15/08 $4.01 Austin-San Marcos $2.31 $2.35 -0.04 $2.07 +0.24 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont-Port Arthur $2.30 $2.34 -0.04 $2.07 +0.23 07/16/08 $4.00 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.40 $2.48 -0.08 $2.04 +0.36 College Station-Bryan $2.35 $2.38 -0.03 $2.12 +0.23 Corpus Christi $2.30 $2.37 -0.07 $2.03 +0.27 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.21 $2.30 -0.09 $2.12 +0.09 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.29 $2.34 -0.05 $2.15 +0.14 07/17/08 $3.97 Fort Worth-Arlington $2.21 $2.29 -0.08 $2.09 +0.12 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston-Texas City $2.31 $2.37 -0.06 $2.10 +0.21 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.30 $2.35 -0.05 $2.09 +0.21 07/17/08 $3.96 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood $2.27 $2.33 -0.06 $2.06 +0.21 Laredo $2.32 $2.39 -0.07 $2.09 +0.23 Longview $2.36 $2.40 -0.04 $2.11 +0.25 Lubbock $2.25 $2.29 -0.04 $2.00 +0.25 McAllen $2.37 $2.45 -0.08 $2.04 +0.33 Midland $2.54 $2.57 -0.03 $2.12 +0.42 Odessa $2.49 $2.51 -0.02 $2.10 +0.39 San Angelo $2.27 $2.32 -0.05 $2.06 +0.21 San Antonio $2.25 $2.30 -0.05 $2.04 +0.21 07/16/08 $3.96 Sherman-Denison $2.22 $2.30 -0.08 $2.04 +0.18 Texarkana $2.32 $2.41 -0.09 $2.09 +0.23 07/16/08 $3.98 Tyler $2.29 $2.36 -0.07 $2.07 +0.22 Victoria $2.34 $2.40 -0.06 $2.05 +0.29 Waco $2.28 $2.33 -0.05 $2.05 +0.23 Wichita Falls $2.29 $2.34 -0.05 $2.08 +0.21

###