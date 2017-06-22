AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Drops a Nickel This Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than last week and is three cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas, Ft. Worth and Galveston are paying the most on average at $2.11 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.91 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.28, which is four cents less than last week and four cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices across the country dropped in all but four states on the week. About 56 percent of gas stations nationwide are offering gas for less than $2.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which is below today’s national average gasoline price of $2.28 per gallon. While gasoline demand saw new heights for Memorial Day, it has dropped for the first half of June. Analysts say high oil production rates in the U.S., coupled with news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that Libya and Nigeria have increased output adding additional inventory to an already oversupplied global market, could lead to gas prices across the nation to fall through the end of June.

The South and Southeast region of the country, which includes Texas, saw an unexpected 2.4 million barrels added to gasoline inventory, the largest addition on the week in the country. Analysts say the imbalance between oil production and lower demand may continue to push down the price of gas.

“Motorists in Texas are paying an average of $29 to fill a 14-gallon tank which is an average for a family-sized vehicle,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “With the Independence Day holiday around the corner AAA Texas encourages travelers to address any auto maintenance or repairs before taking a road trip.”

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair <http://www.aaa.com/Repair> . AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com <http://www.aaa.com/> . Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas <http://www.facebook.com/AAATexas> . Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/.

Area

Current 6/22/17

6/15/17

Difference

Year Ago 6/22/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.28

$2.32

-0.04

$2.32

-0.04

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.09

$2.14

-0.05

$2.12

-0.03

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$1.91

$1.98

-0.07

$2.00

-0.09

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.10

$2.14

-0.04

$2.10

0.00

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.06

$2.09

-0.03

$2.09

-0.03

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.03

$2.09

-0.06

$2.06

-0.03

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.11

$2.19

-0.08

$2.18

-0.07

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.10

$2.13

-0.03

$2.16

-0.06

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.11

$2.19

-0.08

$2.15

-0.04

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.11

$2.15

-0.04

$2.12

-0.01

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.09

$2.14

-0.05

$2.12

-0.03

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$2.03

$2.09

-0.06

$2.07

-0.04

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.03

$2.08

-0.05

$2.06

-0.03

07/17/08

$3.98