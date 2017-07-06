AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Drops One Cent After Historic July 4th Travel

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than last week and is seven cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Galveston are paying the most on average at $2.06 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.93 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.24, which the same price as last week and two cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

This year gas prices during the Independence Day holiday travel period were the least expensive since 2005. That year, the national average on July 4th was $2.23, which was the first time gas prices ever rose above the $2.00 mark for the holiday. Today, consumers across the country can find gas for $2.00 or less at one out of every four gas stations. The combination of tepid demand and increased gasoline and crude output continues to put downward pressure on retail gas prices. The South and Southeast region of the country, including Texas, carry the country’s cheapest gasoline prices.

“July is the midpoint of summer and AAA Texas reminds motorists to remember to budget and schedule regular vehicle maintenance,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “Extreme heat, driving long distances, driving in stop-and-go traffic, and rough road conditions can have an impact on various components of a vehicle. AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities can assist with maintenance and repair. ”

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile <http://www.AAA.com/mobile> .

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair <http://www.aaa.com/Repair> . AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com <http://www.aaa.com/> . Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas <http://www.facebook.com/AAATexas> . Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ <http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/> .

Area

Current 7/06/17

6/29/17

Difference

Year Ago 7/06/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.24

$2.24

0.00

$2.26

-0.02

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.03

$2.04

-0.01

$2.10

-0.07

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$1.93

$1.89

+0.04

$1.97

-0.04

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.03

$2.05

-0.02

$2.08

-0.05

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.01

$2.02

-0.01

$2.06

-0.05

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.00

$1.99

+0.01

$2.05

-0.05

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.04

$2.04

0.00

$2.14

-0.10

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.03

$2.06

-0.03

$2.16

-0.13

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.03

$2.04

-0.01

$2.12

-0.09

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.06

$2.07

-0.01

$2.10

-0.04

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.03

$2.04

-0.01

$2.10

-0.07

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$1.95

$1.97

-0.02

$2.05

-0.10

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.01

$1.99

+0.02

$2.04

-0.03

07/17/08

$3.98