AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Drops a Penny

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than last week and 48 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Pao are paying the most on average at $2.21 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.08 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.33 which is three cents less than last week and 45 cents more per gallon than last year.

The slight decrease in retail prices can be attributed to less demand and adequate supply, but this downward dip may only be temporary.

“Colder weather and fewer road trips following the holiday travel season lead to lower demand for fuel in January,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “However, to combat rising gas prices in the spring, we encourage drivers to keep vehicles maintained according to manufacturer recommendations, lighten vehicle loads, as well as adjust your driving habits to obey speed limits and avoid jackrabbit starts and stops.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service.

