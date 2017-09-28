AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Drops for Second Consecutive Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than last week and is 47 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.49, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.32 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is three cents less than last week and 36 cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

One month after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, motorists are finally seeing consistent declines in gas prices. According to the Department of Energy, Gulf Coast refinery operations are up nearly 10 percent. Overall, 10 refineries are operating at reduced rates, while three remain shutdown. In addition, the Colonial Pipeline remains on about a seven-day gasoline delivery delay, but they estimate that by the end of the month the pipeline will be returning to normal deliveries.

“Gas prices are getting cheaper by the day,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Pump prices may not be dropping as fast as motorists would like, but with the switchover to winter-blend gasoline, consumer demand beginning to slow and Gulf Coast refineries getting closer to normal operations, consumers can expect gas prices to continue to be less expensive through October.”

Gas prices are cheaper on the week in all South and Southeast states. In the region, gas prices are 30 cents more expensive compared to one month ago. However, continued positive refinery news is expected to drive down gas prices in the coming weeks, easing the higher-than-normal gas prices South and Southeast motorists have been paying since Hurricanes Harvey and Irma made landfall.

Area Current 9/28/17 9/21/17 Difference Year Ago 9/28/16 Difference Record High Date Record High Price National $2.57 $2.60 -0.03 $2.21 +0.36 07/17/08 $4.11 State $2.44 $2.48 -0.04 $1.97 +0.47 07/17/08 $3.98 Amarillo $2.32 $2.34 -0.02 $1.97 +0.35 07/16/08 $3.98 Austin-San Marcos $2.48 $2.51 -0.03 $1.95 +0.53 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont $2.38 $2.41 -0.03 $1.94 +0.44 07/16/08 $4.00 Corpus Christi $2.39 $2.41 -0.02 $1.88 +0.51 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.43 $2.51 -0.08 $1.98 +0.45 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.49 $2.49 -0.00 $2.01 +0.48 07/17/08 $3.97 Ft. Worth $2.42 $2.51 -0.09 $1.97 +0.45 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston $2.43 $2.46 -0.03 $1.94 +0.49 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.43 $2.45 -0.02 $1.95 +0.48 07/17/08 $3.96 San Antonio $2.42 $2.46 -0.04 $1.92 +0.50 07/16/08 $3.96 Texarkana $2.38 $2.42 -0.04 $1.95 +0.43 07/17/08 $3.98

