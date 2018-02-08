AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Drops Two Cents, Lowest in U.S.

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.35 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than last week and is 26 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.57 while drivers in Fort Worth, Arlington and Lubbock are paying the least at $2.29 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.60, which is one cent more than this day last week and 34 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Most Texans are seeing some relief at the pump week-to-week. Texas has now ranked as the state with the lowest gas price average in the U.S. for the second time this year. Only two Texas cities surveyed by AAA saw increases this week. Midland and Victoria saw a two and one cent increase, respectively.

“Texas once again has the cheapest gas in the nation, but Texans are paying 26 cents more per gallon at the pump, on average, than they did one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “In an effort to maximize fuel efficiency drivers should avoid quick starts and sudden stops as this wastes fuel and increases their risk for a crash.”

The national gas price average has increased for the sixth consecutive week and now drivers in all states are paying more at the pump year-over-year. On the week, U.S. consumer gasoline demand is already at early March levels when compared to 2017, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .