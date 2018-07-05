AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Holds Steady Week-to-Week; National Average Increases Slightly

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and is 63 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.09 while drivers in San Antonio and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is two cents more than this day last week and 64 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices through the Independence holiday have remained steady or declined slightly in most Texas cities, suggesting that demand is keeping pace with supply. However, two cities did see significant spikes week-to-week. Brownsville and McAllen saw average prices jump 11 and 10 cents over last week, respectively.

“As millions of Texans are traveling for Independence Day, gas prices in most cities across the state are remaining steady week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “With gas prices remaining steady, this suggests that demand for retail gasoline is keeping pace with supply.”

AAA Texas is tracking the following factors that will continue to impact pump prices through the fall:

Domestic crude inventories : For the first summer driving season in five years, the U.S. has seen the largest one-week reduction in crude inventories. A consistent decline in supplies could spark higher gas prices.

: For the first summer driving season in five years, the U.S. has seen the largest one-week reduction in crude inventories. A consistent decline in supplies could spark higher gas prices. Crude production and exports : Refinery runs are at an all-time high and exports are at record levels, which impacts supply levels.

: Refinery runs are at an all-time high and exports are at record levels, which impacts supply levels. Gasoline demand : The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows U.S. demand at 9.7 million b/d, one of the highest levels of the year, and could hit a new record with Independence Day holiday travel.

: The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows U.S. demand at 9.7 million b/d, one of the highest levels of the year, and could hit a new record with Independence Day holiday travel. Crude oil prices : Last week, crude oil hit $74/bbl – its highest level since 2014.

: Last week, crude oil hit $74/bbl – its highest level since 2014. Geopolitical concerns: Market observers are watching crude production levels in Libya and Venezuela amid economic woes in Venezuela, and details on the Iran sanctions all of which are influencing market prices.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .