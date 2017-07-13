AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Increases with Higher Demand

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents higher than last week and is one cent less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.11, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.95 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26, which is two cents more than last week and four cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Texas drivers are still enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “Analysts say slight price increases remain possible throughout July, so now’s the time to hit the road. Stop by any AAA Texas branch and speak with a travel agent for assistance planning your next vacation.”

Global supply of crude oil is outpacing demand even with record summer travel in the United States. The abundant supply of crude oil coming from Libya and Nigeria is adding to the sustained oversupply and keeping gasoline prices relatively low.

“Drivers are beginning to see increased prices at the pump mainly due to increased demand as a result of cheaper prices than usual for the summer driving season,” added Armbruster. “According to analysts, just how far those price increases will extend may depend on the outcome of OPEC’s efforts to further constrain the global supply of crude oil.”

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas. Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .

Area Current 7/13/17 7/06/17 Difference Year Ago 7/13/16 Difference Record High Date Record High Price National $2.26 $2.24 +0.02 $2.22 +0.04 07/17/08 $4.11 State $2.05 $2.03 +0.02 $2.06 -0.01 07/17/08 $3.98 Amarillo $1.97 $1.93 +0.04 $1.89 +0.08 07/16/08 $3.98 Austin-San Marcos $2.03 $2.03 0.00 $2.06 -0.03 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont $2.01 $2.01 0.00 $2.03 -0.02 07/16/08 $4.00 Corpus Christi $1.99 $2.00 -0.01 $2.02 -0.03 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.11 $2.04 +0.07 $2.08 +0.03 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.02 $2.03 -0.01 $2.15 -0.13 07/17/08 $3.97 Ft. Worth $2.10 $2.03 +0.07 $2.06 +0.04 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston $2.06 $2.06 0.00 $2.07 -0.01 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.03 $2.03 0.00 $2.06 -0.03 07/17/08 $3.96 San Antonio $1.95 $1.95 0.00 $2.02 -0.07 07/16/08 $3.96 Texarkana $2.05 $2.01 +0.04 $2.01 +0.04 07/17/08 $3.98

###