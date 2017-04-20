AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Increases Two Cents This Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than last week and 37 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.34 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.42 which is two cents more than last week and 31 cents more per gallon than last year.

Retail gas prices in 43 states and Washington D.C. moved higher during the last week. This increase was most prevalent in the East Coast region where refiners wrapped up seasonal maintenance resulting in significant prices increases. The country’s six most expensive gas prices continue to reside on the West Coast. States in the southern region of the country, including Texas, are posting some of the cheapest prices for gasoline despite recent increases in each state’s respective average price. As we enter into the high-drive season of summer, the demand for gas will increase, and potentially lead to increases at the pump through September.

“Texas drivers are paying an average of $32 per tank for the average family sized vehicle,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico representative Sarah Schimmer. “Nationally the average is $34 per full up for a 14-gallon tank, or the family sized vehicle.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile <http://www.AAA.com/mobile> .

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair <http://www.aaa.com/Repair> . AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com <http://www.aaa.com/> . Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas <http://www.facebook.com/AAATexas> .

Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ <http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/> .

Area

Current 4/20/17

4/13/17

Difference

Year Ago 4/20/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.42

$2.40

+0.02

$2.11

+0.31

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.27

$2.25

+0.02

$1.90

+0.37

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$2.18

$2.18

0.00

$1.82

+0.36

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.23

$2.20

+0.03

$1.85

+0.38

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.22

$2.18

+0.04

$1.83

+0.39

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.16

$2.17

-0.01

$1.87

+0.29

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.34

$2.34

0.00

$1.95

+0.39

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.28

$2.27

+0.01

$1.94

+0.34

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.32

$2.34

-0.02

$1.94

+0.38

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.30

$2.26

+0.04

$1.90

+0.40

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.28

$2.25

+0.03

$1.89

+0.39

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$2.20

$2.15

+0.05

$1.82

+0.38

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.19

$2.19

0.00

$1.88

+0.31

07/17/08

$3.98