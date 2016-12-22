AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Moves Three Cents Higher; Drivers Encouraged to Inspect Vehicles Before Year-End Holiday Road Trips

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.06 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than last week and 27 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in the Lone Star State, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.10 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.99 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26 which is three cents more than last week and 26 cents more per gallon than last year.

Prices continue to rise due to market expectations of tighter availability following the announcement of an OPEC deal to cut oil production that is scheduled to start in January 2017. Although pump prices have increased in recent weeks, Texas remains one of the nation’s top five markets with the least expensive statewide gas price averages.

Of the more than 8.2 million Texans expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Friday, December 23 and Monday, January 2, 2017, the vast majority, 7.6 million people will travel by automobile. Road trips this holiday season will be up 0.2% compared to last year.

“Before hitting the road for the holidays, we encourage drivers to check their batteries, tires, windshield wipers and fluid levels to ensure their cars or trucks are ready for the journey,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “Across the nation, AAA anticipates rescuing 980,000 drivers over the 11-day holiday travel period.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.

Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .