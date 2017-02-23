AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Moves Two Cents Lower This Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than last week and 56 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.02 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.28 which is the same as last week and 58 cents more per gallon than last year.

Prices continue to remain relatively flat due to lower driving demand and an oversupplied market as a result of increased U.S. production. As refinery maintenance season begins and driving demand increases, we could expect to see some of the gasoline supply in the U.S. soaked up.

South and Southeastern states continue to dominate the rankings of the nation’s least expensive markets for gas. However, the spring turnaround season will likely bring price increases at the pump.

“Refineries will soon switch to producing the more expensive summer-blend fuel and demand for gas will increase as people take road trips in the spring,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “We encourage drivers to keep their vehicles maintained, remove unnecessary weight from cars and trucks, obey speed limits, and not drive aggressively in order to save on fuel costs.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.

Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ .