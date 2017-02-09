AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Remains the Same This Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and 54 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.16 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.01 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26 which is two cents less than last week and 53 cents more per gallon than last year.

Pump prices have been pressured higher overall due to cuts in oil production globally, but increased U.S. production and low demand has led to a leveling out of prices over the last couple of weeks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly estimates of U.S. gasoline demand show that January 2017 figures are down 6 percent from January 2016 and are at their lowest standing for the first month of the year since 2012.

Markets in the South and Southeast, including Texas, continue to post some of the lowest prices for retail gasoline in the nation.

“With Spring Break just a little more than a month away, we encourage people to plan their trips now, if they haven’t already,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “AAA Texas travel agents can assist, at no cost, to help students and families maximize their savings on Spring Break road trips and international vacations.”

