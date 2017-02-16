AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Rises Slightly This Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than last week and 59 cents more per gallon than last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.15 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.03 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.28 which is two cents more than last week and 58 cents more per gallon than last year.

Gas prices have remained relatively steady the past month due to a well-supplied crude oil market. This week the Organization of the Exporting Petroleum Countries (OPEC) released their Monthly Oil Market Report showing that participating countries implemented 90 percent of the agreed upon production cuts, which took effect on January 1, 2017. Despite production cuts by OPEC, the market remains overfed due to increased U.S. drilling and production.

Drivers in the South and Southeastern quadrant of the U.S. continue to enjoy some of the lowest prices in the nation. Six states in the region rank in the top-ten lowest prices, including Texas.

“Drivers are now paying about $29 to fill up a typical 14-gallon size fuel tank,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “That price is about $8 more per tank than what drivers were paying last year at this time.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.

