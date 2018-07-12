AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Up Slightly Due To Strong Demand; Less Expensive Than Record Gas Prices Set 10 Years Ago

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than last week and is 61 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.12 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, which is one cent more than this day last week and 62 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Following a record Independence Day travel period, demand for gasoline this summer remains very strong week-over-week, driving gas prices slightly higher alongside rising crude prices. Today motorists are seeing gas for $2.76 or more at 56 percent of gas stations across the country.

“As Texans get into the swing of summertime travel, gas prices in most cities across the state are going up slightly due to increased demand,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “With gas prices slightly increasing, AAA Texas recommends motorists download the AAA Mobile app, for free, to help them find the cheapest gas prices.”

While gas prices are climbing slowly, the good news for drivers is prices at the pump are far less expensive than the records set nearly 10 years ago. In 2008, AAA Texas was surveying the highest gas prices in history across the country and in the state. In Texas, the highest record average gas price average ever recorded was $3.98 on July 17, 2008. Nationally, the average price on average peaked at $4.11 on that same date. The US Energy Information Administration attributes those historic prices in 2008 to world crude oil prices rising as a result of high worldwide demand relative to supply.

Area 07/12/2018 Week Ago Week Ago Difference Year Ago Year Ago Difference Date Record Price National $2.88 $2.87 +0.01 $2.26 +0.62 07/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.66 $2.65 +0.01 $2.05 +0.61 07/17/08 $3.98 Abilene $2.78 $2.78 Same $2.00 +0.78 Amarillo $2.60 $2.56 +0.04 $1.96 +0.64 07/15/08 $4.01 Austin-San Marcos $2.62 $2.62 Same $2.03 +0.59 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont-Port Arthur $2.63 $2.62 +0.01 $2.02 +0.61 07/16/08 $4.00 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.59 $2.59 Same $1.99 +0.60 College Station-Bryan $2.68 $2.67 +0.01 $2.06 +0.62 Corpus Christi $2.60 $2.62 -0.02 $1.99 +0.61 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.67 $2.63 +0.04 $2.11 +0.56 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.74 $2.78 -0.04 $2.02 +0.72 07/17/08 $3.97 Fort Worth-Arlington $2.66 $2.62 +0.04 $2.10 +0.56 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston-Texas City $2.66 $2.67 -0.01 $2.05 +0.61 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.65 $2.65 Same $2.03 +0.62 07/17/08 $3.96 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood $2.61 $2.61 Same $1.99 +0.62 Laredo $2.61 $2.60 +0.01 $2.01 +0.60 Longview $2.66 $2.64 +0.02 $2.04 +0.62 Lubbock $2.61 $2.61 Same $1.93 +0.68 McAllen $2.59 $2.59 Same $1.99 +0.60 Midland $3.12 $3.09 +0.03 $2.18 +0.94 Odessa $3.06 $3.05 +0.01 $2.10 +0.96 San Angelo $2.82 $2.82 Same $2.01 +0.81 San Antonio $2.53 $2.53 Same $1.96 +0.57 07/16/08 $3.96 Sherman-Denison $2.58 $2.58 Same $2.01 +0.57 Texarkana $2.60 $2.58 +0.02 $2.05 +0.55 07/16/08 $3.98 Tyler $2.61 $2.58 +0.03 $2.00 +0.61 Victoria $2.62 $2.62 Same $2.02 +0.60 Waco $2.59 $2.59 Same $2.00 +0.59 Wichita Falls $2.61 $2.53 +0.08 $1.99 +0.62

