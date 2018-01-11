AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Up Slightly On the Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than last week and is ten cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.18 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.51, which is two cents more than this day last week and 15 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Many motorists across the country are seeing more expensive gas prices, while prices are cheaper for a select few states. Motorists can find gas for $2.50 a gallon or less at 64 percent of gas stations in the United States. The cheapest gas can be found in Missouri ($2.25), Texas and Alabama ($2.26).

Most metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas saw gas price averages slightly increase over last week. The Brownsville-Harlingen area saw the largest increase on the week, with regular unleaded prices going up by an average of eight cents per gallon. Meanwhile, some metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas saw a decrease, including Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Victoria and Wichita Falls. Abilene, Bryan/College Station, San Angelo, Tyler and Waco saw no change from last week.

When comparing this week’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded to the same date in 2017, Dallas ranks the closest of any area surveyed in Texas. Drivers in Dallas are paying on average three cents more per gallon than they did on this day one year ago. Meanwhile, drivers in some markets are still paying much higher than at this time last year. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Midland remains 31 cents above the January 11, 2017 average.

“Texans are finding savings at the pump as Texas has the second cheapest gas price average in the United States this week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs specialist. “Motorists can find the cheapest gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.”

Gas prices in the South and Southeast remain among the cheapest in the country even with pump prices jumping in every state on the week except New Mexico (no change).

Area 01/11/18 Week Ago Difference Year Ago Difference Date Record Price National $2.51 $2.49 +0.02 $2.36 +0.15 07/17/08 $4.11 Texas $2.26 $2.24 +0.02 $2.16 +0.10 07/17/08 $3.98 Abilene $2.25 $2.25 0.00 $2.16 +0.09 Amarillo $2.27 $2.24 +0.03 $2.10 +0.17 07/15/08 $4.01 Austin-San Marcos $2.24 $2.23 +0.01 $2.13 +0.11 07/17/08 $3.97 Beaumont-Port Arthur $2.23 $2.22 +0.01 $2.13 +0.10 07/16/08 $4.00 Brownsville-Harlingen $2.30 $2.22 +0.08 $2.15 +0.15 College Station-Bryan $2.28 $2.28 0.00 $2.17 +0.11 Corpus Christi $2.23 $2.24 -0.01 $2.15 +0.08 07/15/08 $3.96 Dallas $2.24 $2.22 +0.02 $2.21 +0.03 07/16/08 $3.98 El Paso $2.30 $2.27 +0.03 $2.20 +0.10 07/17/08 $3.97 Fort Worth-Arlington $2.24 $2.22 +0.02 $2.20 +0.04 07/16/08 $3.97 Galveston-Texas City $2.26 $2.24 +0.02 $2.14 +0.12 07/14/08 $3.97 Houston $2.25 $2.23 +0.02 $2.14 +0.11 07/17/08 $3.96 Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood $2.22 $2.21 +0.01 $2.12 +0.10 Laredo $2.30 $2.26 +0.04 $2.17 +0.13 Longview $2.30 $2.28 +0.02 $2.19 +0.11 Lubbock $2.22 $2.24 -0.02 $2.08 +0.14 McAllen $2.30 $2.23 +0.07 $2.15 +0.15 Midland $2.48 $2.50 -0.02 $2.17 +0.31 Odessa $2.43 $2.46 -0.03 $2.15 +0.28 San Angelo $2.28 $2.28 0.00 $2.13 +0.15 San Antonio $2.18 $2.17 +0.01 $2.10 +0.08 07/16/08 $3.96 Sherman-Denison $2.21 $2.20 +0.01 $2.10 +0.11 Texarkana $2.27 $2.24 +0.03 $2.17 +0.10 07/16/08 $3.98 Tyler $2.26 $2.26 0.00 $2.13 +0.13 Victoria $2.23 $2.24 -0.01 $2.14 +0.09 Waco $2.22 $2.22 0.00 $2.12 +0.10 Wichita Falls $2.23 $2.24 -0.01 $2.13 +0.10

