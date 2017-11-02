AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Stable on the Week

(Coppell, TX) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as last week and is 18 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.35, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.11 per gallon.

At $2.47, today’s national gas price average is one cent more on the week. Gas prices are fluctuating across the country. States in the Great Lakes and Central are experiencing the biggest increases (six to 12 cents) while states in the South and Southeast, which includes Texas, are reporting this week’s cheapest gas prices.

Despite the fluctuation, analysts say the national average gas price will decrease as the holidays approach. Gulf Coast refineries’ capacity surpassed 90 percent for the first time since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the U.S., and according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA), overall inventory levels are more than this time last year.

“As the fall season gets into swing, it is never too early to stop by a AAA Texas branch to speak with travel agents to prepare for a long holiday road trip or stop by a AAA Texas Approved Auto Repair Shop to get your vehicle ready to withstand winter conditions.” said Sarah Schimmer, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Senior Public Affairs Representative.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile <http://www.AAA.com/mobile> .

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign, at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair <http://www.aaa.com/Repair> . AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com <http://www.aaa.com/> . Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas <http://www.facebook.com/AAATexas> . Find additional news from AAA Texas in our online newsroom at http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/ <http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/> .

Area

Current 11/02/17

10/26/17

Difference

Year Ago 11/02/16

Difference

Record High Date

Record High Price

National

$2.47

$2.46

+0.01

$2.21

+0.26

07/17/08

$4.11

State

$2.23

$2.23

0.00

$2.05

+0.18

07/17/08

$3.98

Amarillo

$2.28

$2.21

+0.07

$1.98

+0.30

07/16/08

$3.98

Austin-San Marcos

$2.22

$2.26

-0.04

$2.01

+0.21

07/17/08

$3.97

Beaumont

$2.22

$2.24

-0.02

$2.01

+0.21

07/16/08

$4.00

Corpus Christi

$2.17

$2.19

-0.02

$1.96

+0.21

07/15/08

$3.96

Dallas

$2.22

$2.16

+0.06

$2.13

+0.09

07/16/08

$3.98

El Paso

$2.35

$2.36

-0.01

$2.01

+0.34

07/17/08

$3.97

Ft. Worth

$2.21

$2.15

+0.06

$2.12

+0.09

07/16/08

$3.97

Galveston

$2.23

$2.34

-0.11

$2.03

+0.20

07/14/08

$3.97

Houston

$2.22

$2.24

-0.02

$2.03

+0.19

07/17/08

$3.96

San Antonio

$2.11

$2.15

-0.04

$1.97

+0.14

07/16/08

$3.96

Texarkana

$2.24

$2.19

+0.05

$2.03

+0.21

07/17/08

$3.98

